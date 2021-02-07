2 local players get a chance to shine during Super Bowl

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you watch the big game Sunday, keep your eyes peeled for numbers 20 and 21 on the Kansas City Chiefs. Antonio Hamilton and Bashaud Breeland are coming straight from our own backyard here in the CSRA.

The big-time players have been receiving a lot of small-town support.

“I think a lot of young guys, they love to talk about grinding and working hard, but this is somebody who actually did it, and tomorrow he gets to do it on the biggest stage of the game of football,” said Antwaun Hillary, one of Hamilton’s old coaches from Strom Thurmond High School.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on WRDW Channel 12. And during the game, watch for a special announcement about sweeping changes to local coverage from News 12.

Although both Hamilton and Breeland are representing the Chiefs, they’ll also be repping their small towns of Johnston and Allendale.

“It’s a great honor and a privilege to go out there and represent Johnston,” said Antonio Hamilton, who plays as a cornerback for the Chiefs. “I’m just extremely thankful and I’m very humbled by the opportunities that have been given to me from God.”

Looking at the field, most of us might just see the two as team members. But their mothers see their very own babies out on the biggest stage of the NFL.

“First of all, I just thank God every day. That I wake up and just can have that on my mind that -- wow. Tonio is going to the super bowl,” said Hamilton’s mom, Tracy Hamilton.

But both players’ families say they never doubted their boys.

“It feels great -- I mean, he’s made it again. I’m his mother, so I always knew he would,” said Tanya Jordan, Bashaud Breeland’s mom. “But we’re just happy and overjoyed.”

She says she hopes similar opportunities will come to the boys still living in her neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of talent in Allendale. They need to support every kid that’s in Allendale,” Jordan said.

And Hamilton’s former coach says regardless of the outcome of the Super Bowl, the community is excited to have their very own out there on the national scale.

“Win, lose, or draw, this is big for our community,” Hillary said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.