Advertisement

2 local players get a chance to shine during Super Bowl

By Celeste Springer
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you watch the big game Sunday, keep your eyes peeled for numbers 20 and 21 on the Kansas City Chiefs. Antonio Hamilton and Bashaud Breeland are coming straight from our own backyard here in the CSRA.

The big-time players have been receiving a lot of small-town support.

“I think a lot of young guys, they love to talk about grinding and working hard, but this is somebody who actually did it, and tomorrow he gets to do it on the biggest stage of the game of football,” said Antwaun Hillary, one of Hamilton’s old coaches from Strom Thurmond High School.

Although both Hamilton and Breeland are representing the Chiefs, they’ll also be repping their small towns of Johnston and Allendale.

“It’s a great honor and a privilege to go out there and represent Johnston,” said Antonio Hamilton, who plays as a cornerback for the Chiefs. “I’m just extremely thankful and I’m very humbled by the opportunities that have been given to me from God.”

Looking at the field, most of us might just see the two as team members. But their mothers see their very own babies out on the biggest stage of the NFL.

“First of all, I just thank God every day. That I wake up and just can have that on my mind that -- wow. Tonio is going to the super bowl,” said Hamilton’s mom, Tracy Hamilton.

But both players’ families say they never doubted their boys.

“It feels great -- I mean, he’s made it again. I’m his mother, so I always knew he would,” said Tanya Jordan, Bashaud Breeland’s mom. “But we’re just happy and overjoyed.”

LOCAL | Johnston Elementary selling paper hearts for first-grader in need of heart transplant

She says she hopes similar opportunities will come to the boys still living in her neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of talent in Allendale. They need to support every kid that’s in Allendale,” Jordan said.

And Hamilton’s former coach says regardless of the outcome of the Super Bowl, the community is excited to have their very own out there on the national scale.

“Win, lose, or draw, this is big for our community,” Hillary said.

MORE | Georgia college student took a year off to teach kids

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
5-year-old taken to hospital after Beech Island drowning incident
Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
Livestreamed Calif. murder victim was a mom from Augusta
Neighbors react to chilling details of Augusta mom's murder
Neighbors react to chilling details in Calif. murder of Augusta native
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating a...
Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

Latest News

Apartments for rent sign
In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Museum
How Lucy Craft Laney Museum is celebrating Black History Month
Trail
Take a look: Augusta unveils its new sculpture trail