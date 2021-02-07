Advertisement

At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway

(WITN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatchers confirm seven cars were involved in a wreck Saturday evening on Bobby Jones Expressway near Gordon Highway.

Deputies say at least five people were taken to multiple hospitals via ambulance, but they do not believe any injuries were life-threatening.

At one point, all lanes on the road were closed.

The call initially came in at 7:02 p.m.

