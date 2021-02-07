At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatchers confirm seven cars were involved in a wreck Saturday evening on Bobby Jones Expressway near Gordon Highway.

Deputies say at least five people were taken to multiple hospitals via ambulance, but they do not believe any injuries were life-threatening.

At one point, all lanes on the road were closed.

The call initially came in at 7:02 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.