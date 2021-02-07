Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic death after a three-car accident early Sunday on Interstate 520 at Wheeler Road.
The driver of one vehicle was ejected and died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 2:18 a.m.
Danny Dyches Jr., 40, of Grovetown, was declared dead at 2:55 a.m.
No autopsy will be conducted, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.
Authorities could provide no further information at this time.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.