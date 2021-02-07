Johnston Elementary selling paper hearts for first-grader in need of heart transplant

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Johnston Elementary School has started selling paper hearts in order to help one of its first-graders raise money for a heart transplant.

The school says a different paper memento will be sold each month for $1. All proceeds will go to Lamere Johnson’s fundraising account at the Children’s Organ Transplant Organization.

The school says the project is part of their “Leader in Me” process, where they teach students to participate in service projects.

According to a school Facebook post, Lamere loves coming to school to learn with his friends. He loves sports, chicken, pizza, and watching YouTube videos.

If you are interested in purchasing a heart, you can stop by Johnston Elementary, JET Middle School, or Strom Thurmond High School to make your donation.

