Advertisement

In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Judges in at least two Georgia counties are refusing to acknowledge a federal order that protects most tenants from eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The magistrates in Carroll and Coweta counties are not letting an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stop evictions.

Carroll County Chief Magistrate Alton Johnson said he doesn’t believe the CDC’s authority overrides state law.

Asked why most other Georgia magistrates have come to a different conclusion, Johnson said he didn’t know.

Tenants could appeal the orders, but Susan Reif of Georgia Legal Services says state law requires tenants pay the rent they owe while an appeal is pending.

I-TEAM | Deadly COVID-19 can be made worse if you live in a food desert

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
5-year-old taken to hospital after Beech Island drowning incident
Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
Livestreamed Calif. murder victim was a mom from Augusta
Neighbors react to chilling details of Augusta mom's murder
Neighbors react to chilling details in Calif. murder of Augusta native
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating a...
Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

Latest News

Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital
The United States has now seen more than 460,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the most coming...
Feb. 6 marks one year since 1st COVID-19 death in US
Cpl. David Hernandez of the Longwood Police Department was fired following an internal...
Fla. police officer fired for mocking coworker’s COVID-19 fears
A California boy developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
Boy with rare COVID-related illness returns home