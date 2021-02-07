In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Judges in at least two Georgia counties are refusing to acknowledge a federal order that protects most tenants from eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The magistrates in Carroll and Coweta counties are not letting an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stop evictions.

Carroll County Chief Magistrate Alton Johnson said he doesn’t believe the CDC’s authority overrides state law.

Asked why most other Georgia magistrates have come to a different conclusion, Johnson said he didn’t know.

Tenants could appeal the orders, but Susan Reif of Georgia Legal Services says state law requires tenants pay the rent they owe while an appeal is pending.

