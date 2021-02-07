Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will get off to a cloudy and damp start, but skies will gradually clear with sunshine returning Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be closer to average in the upper 50s with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The work week gets off to a seasonably chilly start with Monday morning temperatures in the middle 30s with calm winds and clear skies. Mostly sunny skies and southeasterly winds will warm temperatures nicely into the lower 60s.

Clouds return Tuesday ahead of the next storm system, but rain is expected to hold off until Tuesday night. High temperatures Tuesday will climb into the middle 60s.

A frontal system will move in and stall over the region Wednesday through Friday keeping scattered showers in the forecast; however, temperatures will be well above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows only in the 50s.

