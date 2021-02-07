Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still

Gradual Clearing Sunday. Warmer Temperatures, More Rain in Store for Week Ahead
By Chris Still
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will get off to a cloudy and damp start, but skies will gradually clear with sunshine returning Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be closer to average in the upper 50s with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The work week gets off to a seasonably chilly start with Monday morning temperatures in the middle 30s with calm winds and clear skies. Mostly sunny skies and southeasterly winds will warm temperatures nicely into the lower 60s.

Clouds return Tuesday ahead of the next storm system, but rain is expected to hold off until Tuesday night. High temperatures Tuesday will climb into the middle 60s.

A frontal system will move in and stall over the region Wednesday through Friday keeping scattered showers in the forecast; however, temperatures will be well above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows only in the 50s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
5-year-old taken to hospital after Beech Island drowning incident
Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
Livestreamed Calif. murder victim was a mom from Augusta
Neighbors react to chilling details of Augusta mom's murder
Neighbors react to chilling details in Calif. murder of Augusta native
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating a...
Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

Latest News

Augusta-Aiken Weather Forecast - Sunday, 2/07/2021
Augusta-Aiken-Columbia County Weather Forecast for Sunday, 2/07/2021
Thunderstorms Tonight
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Rain looks likely Saturday afternoon-night.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Saturday Showers
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino