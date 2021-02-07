Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started today with mostly cloudy and dry conditions but by the afternoon the rain moved in and some of us were able to see some sleet mixed in with the showers. Tonight the showers will continue past midnight with an additional 0.25″ - 0.50″ of rain by the time the system moves out of the region. A few areas could see some sleet tonight but any that falls will melt on contact, no winter accumulation is to be expected.

Lows by tomorrow morning will reach the low 30s north of I-20 and upper 30s and low 40s in southern portions of the CSRA. Temps in Augusta are expected to reach 37°. A few light showers are possible tomorrow morning but most will start to dry out around 7am. The clouds will clear in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies expected and temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Monday currently looks dry with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs later in the day in the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with winds out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Another rain maker is expected to move in Tuesday and likely bring in some warmer air to the region. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the mid 60s. Rain chances Tuesday are currently highest around midday into the afternoon.

We are expecting rain chances to continue through Friday with temperatures remaining in the mid to lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.