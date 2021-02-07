Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Dry conditions tonight and Monday but showers return Tuesday
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue through this afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A breeze out of the north between 5-10 mph will continue through the first half of the evening before calming in the overnight. Temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the lower 30s with mostly clear skies.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WRDW)

We’ll start off the work week with mostly sunny skies Monday with afternoon temperatures seasonal in the lower 60s. Our next rainmaker moves in through the day on Tuesday and will likely bring in some warmer air to the region. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. A frontal system will move in and stall over the region Wednesday through Friday keeping scattered showers in the forecast; however, temperatures will be well above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows only in the 50s. The heaviest and most widespread showers look to move through Thursday night into Friday morning.

