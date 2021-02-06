Advertisement

San Antonio area gets entire NCAA women’s basketball tourney

FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo...
FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo sits in the court during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y.(Bill Wippert (Custom credit) | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST
(AP) - The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

The decision matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area. The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4.  

The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles away from San Antonio, as a venue. The Alamodome will host games for every round as there will be two courts in use at the building.

The Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four will be played there as well as the national championship game.

