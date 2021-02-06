San Antonio area gets entire NCAA women’s basketball tourney

(AP) - The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

The decision matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area. The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4.

The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles away from San Antonio, as a venue. The Alamodome will host games for every round as there will be two courts in use at the building.

The Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four will be played there as well as the national championship game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.