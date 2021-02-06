Neighbors react to chilling details in Calif. murder of Augusta native

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the man who killed the two women. He was the brother of a California rapper, and he had a child with the late Augusta native Savannah Theberge.

We reached out to our sister stations in Northern California to learn more about the gruesome killing, and now we’re hearing from the people who lived next door.

“It’s really sad to hear these violent things happening,” neighbor Angelica Fowler said.

A double murder thousands of miles away has left an Augusta family grieving . Savannah Theberge was killed in Northern California just days before her 27th birthday.

Our CBS affiliate in Sacramento spoke with the mother of the victim who says, the accused killer was Theberge’s fiancé.

Neighbors say the details of the case are disturbing.

“I don’t even want to be here tonight. I am not even going to stay in my apartment, you know, it’s just... I have two babies... Pretty much what I’m saying is, it’s as disturbing as it sounds,” Neighbor Morgan Gardener said.

The accused killer, Raymond Weber, live-streamed the aftermath of the murders in a chilling video.

“This going to be the last time y’all see me,” he had said in the video.

Weber was put behind bars after a seven-hour standoff with police. He is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder and domestic assault.

“I’m very saddened that two women had to lose their life over something that probably wasn’t that big of a deal,” Gardener said.

A scroll through Facebook will show you just how many people Savannah had touched. And her family in Augusta only wants one thing: to bring her home.

If you want to help the Theberge family in their efforts to bring her back to Augusta for a memorial, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

The other victim in this crime was a 15-year-old girl. Investigators are looking into human trafficking as a factor in what led to the murders.

