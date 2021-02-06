Advertisement

Here’s where S.C. residents can get a COVID-19 test in the CSRA

SC to test more for COVID-19 variants after South Africa strain was detected in state(Source: WIS)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provides us with regular updates about COVID-19 testing opportunities in our region.

You can always visit scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing location near you.

Here are some upcoming opportunities next week:

Free DHEC testing

Whether it’s nasal testing, mouth swab, or saliva test, all DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. Pre-registering is recommended.

Barnwell County Health Department located at 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell: Feb. 8-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saluda County Health Department located at 613 Newberry Highway, Saluda: Feb. 9 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC,

Edgefield Health Department located at 21 Star Road, Edgefield: Feb. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC,

Partner testing

USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville: Feb. 8 and Feb. 10-14 from 1-6 p.m.,

Blackville Library located 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County): Feb. 8-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DMV located at 1711 Ascauga Lake Road North Augusta: Feb. 8-12 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Essential Health and Wellness located at 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta: Feb. 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; an appointment is preferred by calling 803-282-9481.

St. Edwards Catholic Church located at 1370 Edgefield Road, North Augusta: Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

