Hains Elementary students to learn from home until Feb. 16

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System says Hains Elementary will transition to a learn-from-home model due to increased COVID-19 activity.

The school is scheduled to reopen Feb. 16.

“The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff,” the district said in a statement.

The district’s latest COVID numbers as of Feb. 5 can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.