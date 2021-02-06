Advertisement

Hains Elementary students to learn from home until Feb. 16

(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System says Hains Elementary will transition to a learn-from-home model due to increased COVID-19 activity.

The school is scheduled to reopen Feb. 16.

“The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff,” the district said in a statement.

The district’s latest COVID numbers as of Feb. 5 can be viewed here.

EDUCATION | Georgia college student took a year off to teach kids

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
5-year-old taken to hospital after Beech Island drowning incident
Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
Livestreamed Calif. murder victim was a mom from Augusta
Neighbors react to chilling details of Augusta mom's murder
Neighbors react to chilling details in Calif. murder of Augusta native
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating a...
Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

Latest News

Apartments for rent sign
In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Museum
How Lucy Craft Laney Museum is celebrating Black History Month
Trail
Take a look: Augusta unveils its new sculpture trail
Two local players take on the Super Bowl
2 local players get a chance to shine during Super Bowl