Funeral arrangements announced for James Brown cape man Danny Ray

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown Family Foundation has announced the funeral arrangements for beloved James Brown cape man Danny Ray.

According to a Facebook post, the funeral will take place Feb. 13 at the James Brown Arena. The service will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. prior to the service.

The funeral will also be streamed live on the James Brown Family Foundation Facebook Page.

“In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils for music scholarships for students. Please go to www.jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org,” said the Foundation.

Ray died Tuesday of natural causes, and worked for four decades with the late “Godfather of Soul.”

