Deputies seek suspect in Orangeburg County attempt to abduct 10-year-old girl

COPE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old girl in Orangeburg County.

Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Town of Cope where a resident called authorities on Thursday to report a possible kidnapping attempt.

A resident told deputies that her granddaughter ran into the home just before 8 p.m. saying a male subject had attempted to approach her from behind while she was playing on her swing set.

“The child told her grandmother the subject, described as an older white male wearing an orange hat, exited a red minivan and crouched down as he approached her,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police officer impersonation case

Authorities say they are also investigating a case in Cope, which they say is believed to be unrelated to the attempted kidnapping, in which someone has been reportedly impersonating a police office.

“This individual seems to think it’s OK to break the law by acting like a law enforcement officer,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We are looking at these as separate incidents at this point, but we won’t rule out anything just yet.”

Ravenell said that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday a caller reported a man stopping a vehicle on Carver School Road. A report states that the suspect was said to have been wearing a blue work uniform with an American flag on the sleeve while operating a red or maroon sedan.

“The caller said the suspect told the stopped motorist other units were on the way while the suspect inspected the motorist’s license,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies noted no one was operating in that area of the county.

Both areas are being patrolled more.

If you have information on either of these incidents you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.