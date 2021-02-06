Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated to scattered showers will be possible late this evening into early tonight, mainly for areas south of Augusta. Cloudy and cool conditions expected overnight with lows dropping to the mid 30s in the central and northern CSRA, southern counties will likely stay in the low 40s. Winds will be light out of the west less than 5 mph.

Most of the area should remain rain free Saturday morning through lunchtime. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. Rain chances will begin to go up again Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Some showers are expected to linger until around daybreak Sunday. Rain totals look to be up to 0.50-1″ for most areas.

The good news is that most of the rain should be moving east of the area by early Sunday. Lows early Sunday are expected to be near 40. We should start to see mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Monday currently looks dry with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs later in the day in the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with winds out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Another rain maker is expected to move in Tuesday and likely bring in some warmer air to the region. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the mid 60s. Rain chances Tuesday are currently highest around midday into the afternoon.

We are expecting rain chances to continue to be non-zero on Wednesday with even warmer highs potentially getting close to 70. Higher rain chances are anticipated Thursday and Friday later next week.

7-Day Forecast (WRDW)

