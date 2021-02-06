Braves bring back Ozuna on $65 million, 4-year deal

Advertisement

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, left, is greeted at home by Freddie Freeman hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Atlanta. It was Ozuna's second home run of the game.(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are bringing back Marcell Ozuna, signing the slugger to a $65 million, four-year deal. The Braves announced the deal for the 2020 NL home run and RBI leader less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training.

The deal includes a fifth-year club option at $16 million with a $1 million buyout. The 30-year-old Ozuna signed an $18 million, one-year free agent deal with Atlanta last year, and then put together his best offensive season during the pandemic-shortened campaign.

He batted .338 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, narrowly missing out on a Triple Crown.

