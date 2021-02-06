Basketball Scores, February 5th
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 60, South Aiken 45
Bethune-Bowman 59, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36
Brookland-Cayce 81, Strom Thurmond 43
North Augusta 66, Airport 34
Aquinas 52, Savannah Christian 52
Hephzibah 69, Burke County 60
Cross Creek 54, Morgan County 41
Evans 58, Grovetown 50
Laney 79, Josey 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 33, South Aiken 22
Calhoun County 80, Williston-Elko 36
North Augusta 73, Airport 16
Strom Thurmond def. Brookland-Cayce, forfeit
Evans 43, Grovetown 66
Josey 46, Laney 43
