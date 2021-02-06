Advertisement

Basketball Scores, February 5th

High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 60, South Aiken 45

Bethune-Bowman 59, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36

Brookland-Cayce 81, Strom Thurmond 43

North Augusta 66, Airport 34

Aquinas 52, Savannah Christian 52

Hephzibah 69, Burke County 60

Cross Creek 54, Morgan County 41

Evans 58, Grovetown 50

Laney 79, Josey 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 33, South Aiken 22

Calhoun County 80, Williston-Elko 36

North Augusta 73, Airport 16

Strom Thurmond def. Brookland-Cayce, forfeit

Evans 43, Grovetown 66

Josey 46, Laney 43

