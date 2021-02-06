Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office are investigating a death in Blackville.

On Friday, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area of Waterfront Drive in Blackville investigating a shooting when they saw smoke coming from a house in the 200 block of Waterfront Drive.

Deputies entered the house through a window and discovered there was no active fire, just smoke. While searching the house, they discovered a dead male meeting the description of the suspect in an earlier shooting.

Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson was notified and discovered the man suffered an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The deceased male was identified as Sean Richards, 54, a resident of the house.

An autopsy will be performed. The case is under investigation by Barnwell County Coroner’s Office, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

