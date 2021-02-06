5-year-old taken to hospital after Beech Island drowning incident

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms a 5-year-old child was taken to a hospital after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon on Grady Lane in Beech Island.

The sheriff’s agency was unable to confirm the condition of the child or the circumstances surrounding the incident, but told News 12 this is not being considered a criminal case.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

