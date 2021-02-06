Advertisement

5-year-old taken to hospital after Beech Island drowning incident

(KWCH 12)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms a 5-year-old child was taken to a hospital after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon on Grady Lane in Beech Island.

The sheriff’s agency was unable to confirm the condition of the child or the circumstances surrounding the incident, but told News 12 this is not being considered a criminal case.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LOCAL | Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
Livestreamed Calif. murder victim was a mom from Augusta
Neighbors react to chilling details of Augusta mom's murder
Neighbors react to chilling details in Calif. murder of Augusta native
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating a...
Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

Latest News

Apartments for rent sign
In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Museum
How Lucy Craft Laney Museum is celebrating Black History Month
Trail
Take a look: Augusta unveils its new sculpture trail
Two local players take on the Super Bowl
2 local players get a chance to shine during Super Bowl