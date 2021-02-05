Advertisement

Troopers investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person early Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Old Elloree Road near Herman Drive, about three miles east of Orangeburg, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Troopers say a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling north on Old Elloree Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, struck a culvert, glanced a utility pole, then went airborne and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died in the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

MORE | Shooting at Augusta motel kills South Carolina man

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
5-year-old taken to hospital after Beech Island drowning incident
Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
Livestreamed Calif. murder victim was a mom from Augusta
Neighbors react to chilling details of Augusta mom's murder
Neighbors react to chilling details in Calif. murder of Augusta native
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating a...
Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

Latest News

Apartments for rent sign
In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Museum
How Lucy Craft Laney Museum is celebrating Black History Month
Trail
Take a look: Augusta unveils its new sculpture trail
Two local players take on the Super Bowl
2 local players get a chance to shine during Super Bowl