Troopers investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person early Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Old Elloree Road near Herman Drive, about three miles east of Orangeburg, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Troopers say a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling north on Old Elloree Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, struck a culvert, glanced a utility pole, then went airborne and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died in the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

