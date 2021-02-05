Advertisement

Suspect arrested in North Augusta Greeneway armed robbery

By Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers have arrested a man in connection with what they called an “extremely rare” armed robbery on the Greeneway.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Jones on Thursday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety Chief John Thomas said it didn’t take long for officers to identify Jones as a suspect.

“Almost immediately, we started getting numerous bits of information about the potential identity of our suspect,” Thomas said. “Working with the community on matters like this is a valuable resource to law enforcement.”

Officers say they were called to the Greeneway back on Feb. 2 after two people exercising there were approached by Jones.

Jones, officials said, pulled out a small-caliber handgun and demanded the two victims give up their phones and any other valuables. Both complied.

Jones soon left the scene.

He was apprehended in nearby Richmond County. He will need to be extradited back to South Carolina.

