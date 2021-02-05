Advertisement

Graniteville man accused of transporting a minor for sex

By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Graniteville, S.C., man could face charges after a federal complaint said he allegedly transported a minor across state lines for explicit activities.

According to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, the man, Jonathan Eugene Grantham, 45, appeared today in court before Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps.

Grantham is employed as a teacher at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School in Ridge Spring.

Court testimony says Grantham is accused of knowingly picking up a minor in Columbia County on or about July 20, 2019, and taking the minor across state lines to engage in prostitution.

Grantham was arrested on a federal complaint charging him with “Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Sexual Activity.”

He could face a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted. He currently remains in custody pending a detention hearing before Judge Epps.

We want to note that a criminal complaint is only a charge and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

We contacted the Aiken County Public School District regarding the employment of Grantham. The school district released the following statement to us:

“Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested an individual today who is employed by Aiken County Public Schools. None of the alleged offenses were directly related to his employment with the District.

The individual has been a teacher for 13 years. He has been employed by Aiken County on two occasions, most recently serving at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School since 2017.

As is standard District protocol, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and any resolution of charges.”

