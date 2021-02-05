Pair stole at least $3,000 from Walgreens, Columbia County deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies released a photo of a pair they said managed to steal thousands of dollars from Walgreens.

It happened Jan. 26 at the store at 3900 Washington Road, deputies reported.

The two had the clerk load pre-paid cards for $3,000 and left the store without paying, according to authorities.

They two committed the same act at another Walgreens in Richmond County, deputies reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Donovan Jones at 706-541-2800.

