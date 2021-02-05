Advertisement

NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins World Series champion Dodgers

Former Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer will sign a deal with the Dodgers, potentially making him...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account that ended with him saying, “And I can’t wait Dodger fans.” The video was titled “MY NEW HOME!!!” Bauer turned 30 last month.

He was born in North Hollywood and played baseball at UCLA. He joins a Dodgers rotation that had baseball’s best ERA of 3.02 last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988.

