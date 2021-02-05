Advertisement

Morrison helps No. 25 Georgia women beat Alabama 83-76 in OT

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Que Morrison had a career-high 25 points and No. 25 Georgia beat Alabama 83-76 in overtime. Morrison grabbed eight rebounds and made 8 of 13 shots from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. She scored the first four points of overtime and the Bulldogs never trailed from there.

Morrison finished with eight points in the extra period. Jasmine Walker had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Walker scored five points during Alabama’s 11-1 run that ended with a 69-67 lead with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Morrison tied it at 69 on a layup with 2:11 left and both teams went scoreless for the rest of regulation.

