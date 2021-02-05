Advertisement

Livestreamed Calif. murder victim was a mom from Augusta

Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST
VACAVILLE, Calif. - An Augusta woman was one of two murder victims found in a Northern California apartment with her fiancé after he livestreamed video of himself standing over their bodies with a gun, according to authorities.

After an hourslong standoff, 29-year-old Raymond Michael Weber, of Santa Rosa, was arrested and the bodies of Augusta native Savannah Rae Theberge, 26, and a teenager were recovered.

It happened after Vacaville police were called to the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at about 12:42 a.m. when a woman reported a man inside an apartment and possibly armed.

She stated the man had live streamed himself on social media from inside the apartment that’s in a complex for formerly homeless veterans and low-income families.

The video showed Weber carrying a handgun and two motionless females on the floor, police said.

Arriving officers said they found Weber barricaded inside the apartment.

Negotiations failed and other apartments in the complex were evacuated, authorities said. Distraction devices and chemical agents were deployed in an attempt to get Weber to surrender.

Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found Weber hiding inside, police reported.

After a brief struggle during which an officer used a taser, the man was taken into custody at about 8:32 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Weber — already wanted on an outstanding warrant for various felonies including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon — was arrested and held without bail in Solano County jail on two counts of first-degree murder, according to jail records.

Theberge’s mother told CBS13 in Sacramento that she had a 4-year-old son and had been working for FedEx in Utah. She recently became engaged to Weber and planned to visit California, the mother said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help bring her body home.

