Homeless veterans receive care from Forces United, VA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local group stepped up to help our homeless veterans on Friday.

Just in the past few days, Augusta leaders said our homeless population was the highest they have ever seen.

“I touched his hands and said there is a life better for you,” said Victoria Hann, president and CEO of Forces United.

Forces United and the Department of Veterans Affairs came together to fulfill one mission: counting homeless veterans and getting them the help they need.

“It’s raining. It’s cold. This is what the individuals live in, day in and day out,” Hann said.

The numbers in the last count showed over 400 homeless people in Augusta alone, with 31 of them being veterans.

But with the pandemic, officials expect that number to rise even more.

“We believe the numbers are going to go up. We know we are getting more and more calls of people needing help people losing their housing,” Kelly Thorpe, director of Homeless and Prevention Services, said.

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson also came out to support. He believes there is a tremendous amount of work needed to be done to help the homeless in our area.

“I think that a lack of access to information has a lot to do with why folks aren’t getting help as quickly as they should folks just don’t know that the help is available,” Johnson said.

A small step on Friday was giving out necessities and taking note of what resources are needed to fight the long battle of getting help to the people who need it the most.

“Not one individual deserves to live on the streets whether its mental illness or substance abuse or just a hard knock in life,” Hann said.

Commissioner Johnson is working to put together a task force to help the homeless, made up of Richmond County teachers, activists, and concerned citizens.

Forces United is always looking for donations and volunteers. You can find out more information about how to help on their website.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.