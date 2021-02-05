Advertisement

Greenbrier signs two to football scholarships

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More often than not, especially with the popularity of sports news on social media, high school athletes reveal where they’ll sign ahead of signing day. That was not the case at Greenbrier, as only a select few were aware of where these two future college athletes intended to sign.

Both Wilkes Riggins and Beau Shugarts did not publicly tell anyone where they planned to sign. Both players were key cogs in what turned out to be a much better season for Greenbrier than many people expected. Shugarts played all over the field, but ultimately he wanted to play defense at the next level. That was one of the big factors in his decision to commit to the Air Force.

“Defense, I’m just more of a defensive guy. I like it a lot because there’s not as many rules that you have to follow like on offensive line. You just hit your gap and wreak havoc. And that’s what I like to do, so that’s one of the reasons why I chose that,” said Shugarts.

Beau didn’t tell his parents that he was planning to choose the Air Force Academy over his other four choices, but did admit that his parents liked it the most. Beau also mentioned his brothers Jeff “J.B.” and Stone also helped guide his decision.

Wilkes Riggins ended up choosing Mars Hill University from his final 5. Riggins was a relative newcomer to Greenbrier, having transferred in for his junior season. Even though his time with the pack faithful was on the shorter side, it didn’t take him long to feel at home with the Greenbrier crowd.

“This community, didn’t always have the talent in football, but this community has come out to every single game, every single Friday night they’ve just been the best. They’re awesome,” said Riggins.

Unlike Shugarts, Riggins did tell three people privately about his decision. Riggins spent his freshman and sophomore seasons in Dacula before making his way to the pack. He’ll play running back in college and plans to study business. He is also optimistic that this season wasn’t a fluke for Greenbrier and plans to comeback and support the team when he can.

