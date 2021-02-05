Advertisement

Cooke, Boston lead No. 2 South Carolina past Auburn 77-58

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored all 17 of her points in the first half and Aliyah Boston added 14 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 2 South Carolina to a 77-58 victory over Auburn.

The Gamecocks built a commanding early lead to take a 12-game winning streak into Monday’s visit to No. 3 Connecticut. Cooke hit three 3-pointers in a 50-second span of the first quarter as the Gamecocks jumped ahead 26-6 over the Tigers.

She had 14 points in the quarter, including a bank shot at the buzzer, and they pushed their lead to 29 by halftime.

