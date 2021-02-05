Close to 700 Christmas trees collected to improve fish habitat at Clarks Hill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) collected close to 700 Christmas trees this year to help improve fish habitat at Clarks Hill Lake. The materials are pretty simple for creating the habitat. All it takes is a some metal twine, a concrete cinder block, and drop it in. Evan Brashier, fisheries biologist for USACE, said, “we distribute to ramps that we listed like Keg Creek, Clarks Hill Park, local ramps basically”.

Exact coordinates of the Christmas trees dropped can be found here: Tree Coordinates. USACE has a plethora of other material about fish habitat and where it’s located on their website.

Christmas trees make great habitat, but only last about 3 years before they start to decompose. That’s why the USACE has started adding bamboo and recycled materials to their arsenal. They utilize old irrigation pipes from former projects, invasive golden bamboo found around the lake, and even old pieces of the oxygen line system.

The recycled materials can last for decades. The bamboo doesn’t last as long, but does outlast the Christmas trees. Brashier added, “it will last up to 10 years without breaking down as long as it’s underwater”. Air chambers in the bamboo keep it upright. The bamboo also presents a larger horizontal and vertical profile that bass will suspend in and above. These structures are all different, but attract the same general type of sunfish that then attract larger fish like bass, striper, and hybrids.

The USACE does want anglers to know that they need a permit to drop their own structure in the lake. The permit is free and you can obtain one by calling their office at 864-333-1100. This helps navigable channels stay clear of debris and helps the USACE keep track of what’s in the lake.

The USACE has partnered with the Boy Scouts of America and Greenbrier High School Fishing team to build habitat. If you would like to volunteer, you can reach out to their office to see what opportunities are available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.