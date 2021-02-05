Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
5-year-old taken to hospital after Beech Island drowning incident
Savannah Rae Theberge and Raymond Michael Weber
Livestreamed Calif. murder victim was a mom from Augusta
Neighbors react to chilling details of Augusta mom's murder
Neighbors react to chilling details in Calif. murder of Augusta native
The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating a...
Barnwell County law enforcement investigating death in Blackville

Latest News

Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital
Apartments for rent sign
In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks case sparks more protests in Atlanta
Museum
How Lucy Craft Laney Museum is celebrating Black History Month
Trail
Take a look: Augusta unveils its new sculpture trail