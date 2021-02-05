Advertisement

Local artist paints through Black history every day of February

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people capture history with their words. Some people take photos. But Josh Thomas captures history with every brush stroke.

A portrait a day, every day, for the entire month of February: that’s Josh Thomas’ goal.

He wants to not only improve himself as an artist but also teach himself and others about Black icons.

“Black people today and in history need to be celebrated and lifted up. They deserve to be shown and learned about and talked about,” Thomas said.

It started as an assignment for his art students at Thomson Middle School. They were asked to create some piece of art that celebrates a person or moment in black history.

But for himself, he took his assignment a step further, realizing there’s no reason a teacher can’t continue to learn himself.

“Maybe that will inspire others to maybe create artwork or maybe look up the individual that I’m drawing at the time,” Thomas said.

He’s featured greats like Barack Obama, Harriet Tubman, and Amanda Gorman. For today, it was legend Hank Aaron.

His list of names changes often as people make suggestions and he learns more about Black history himself.

In a time in history where division and racial tension can dominate the conversation, Thomas believes: why not spread a little bit of love?

“Unfortunately, that’s not going to go away any time soon but maybe small things like my portrait series might lead towards a better America,” he said.

Thomas says later this month we can look forward to seeing Breonna Taylor, Chadwick Boseman, and Emmitt Till.

And at the end of it all, he says he hopes to have a small art show or make a book with all the finished products.

