University Hospital to loosen visitation policies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital is expanding its visitation policy effective Tuesday.

Visitors must be older than 18 and must always wear a mask while inside the hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the following areas:

INPATIENT

One visitor allowed per day, per inpatient.

OUTPATIENT/SURGERIES AND PROCEDURES

One visitor allowed per day, per outpatient being seen for surgery or a procedure.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

One visitor allowed per patient.

END OF LIFE

Two visitors; others allowed on a case-by-case basis.

WOMEN’S CENTER

• Labor and delivery: One support person is allowed who must remain with the patient until discharge. One additional visitor is allowed per day per patient.

• Neonatal intensive care: One parent allowed Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For patients with cognitive or communicative disabilities or issues, a support person will be allowed to accompany the patient throughout their stay, whether inpatient or outpatient, according to the qualifiers outlined by the Office for Civil Rights.

