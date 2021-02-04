Advertisement

Subject(s) wanted for questioning after elderly woman reports theft

Deputies are looking to identify a subject and a car in reference to a theft.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two people in regards to a theft that occured on Feb. 1.

The pictured subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft of money from an elderly female that occurred on the 2800 block of Wrightsboro Rd on Feb. 1.

The subject, a black female possibly in her 40′s with a large green purse, and a male counterpart were driving the above vehicle believed to be a Ford Fusion with damage to the front passenger side.

Any information that can help identify this subject or vehicle whereabouts should be sent to Deputy Thomas Langford (706) 821-1038, or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

All callers can remain anonymous.

