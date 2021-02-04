SRP Park renting out suites for remote workers

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many people are still probably working from home, which can get boring sometimes.

So if you’re looking for a change of scenery, how about working from SRP Park?

The Augusta GreenJackets are offering “Work from Homeplate.”

You can rent out your own private suite for either $100 a day or $400 a week.

You’ll have it all to yourself from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and if you want to bring some friends, it can fit up to four people.

It includes Wi-Fi, parking, printing and general office supplies such as pens, notepad, stapler, tape and paper clips.

While SRP Park does not allow any outside food and beverage, some snack packs and drink options are available for purchase. Lunch options can be provided separately.

All customers will be subject to a temperature check at the door. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted inside.

All guests will be required to wear masks while entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark.

Guests may remove masks when in their private suite.

Suite rentals must be reserved no later than 48 hours in advance.

For more information on booking, call 803-349-9409, email ynatal@greenjacketsbaseball.com or visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-work-from-homeplate.

