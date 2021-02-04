Advertisement

South Carolina pounds No. 22 Florida in paint, wins 72-66

South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard dives over Florida guard Tyree Appleby for the ball...
South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard dives over Florida guard Tyree Appleby for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 22 points, Seventh Woods added 12 and South Carolina beat No. 22 Florida 72-66, potentially making the Gators’ return to the rankings a brief one.

Keyshawn Bryant added eight points for the Gamecocks, including six in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game.

That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory.

Tre Mann led Florida with 17 points and eight rebounds and said afterward that “they just punked us.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
Suspect sought after woman wounded in Grand Boulevard drive-by shooting
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
Danny Ray was James Brown's "cape man" for 40 years. (AP archive photo)
Longtime James Brown emcee and ‘cape man’ Danny Ray has died

Latest News

Darius Stone of Aquinas signs his NLI to the Air Force Academy.
National signing day in the CSRA 2021
Doncic, Mavericks snap 6-game skid, hold off Hawks 122-116
Clemson leads the way, again, in ACC recruiting battle
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
Alabama, SEC powers rake in highly rated recruiting hauls