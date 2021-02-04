South Carolina pounds No. 22 Florida in paint, wins 72-66

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 22 points, Seventh Woods added 12 and South Carolina beat No. 22 Florida 72-66, potentially making the Gators’ return to the rankings a brief one.

Keyshawn Bryant added eight points for the Gamecocks, including six in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game.

That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory.

Tre Mann led Florida with 17 points and eight rebounds and said afterward that “they just punked us.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.