Rare robbery on the Greeneway prompts a call for more safety

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Good Samaritans turned robbery victims: that’s what happened to two people yesterday on the Greeneway in North Augusta.

The popular trail now on high alert as some people are worrying more about their safety. But North Augusta Department of Public Safety is taking some extra measures to ensure it.

“It just makes you feel like you can’t be friendly and go out and lend a hand to those who could be in need,” North Augusta Resident Gail DelVecchio said.

According to the police report, two people were exercising on the Greeneway when the suspect approached them. He supposedly asked them if he could borrow their cell phone.

Instead of saying “thank you,” that person pulled out a gun on the two.

“And demanded their money, demanded their cell phones, and any other valuables they may have had on their possession,” Lt. Tim Thornton, PIO for NADPS, said.

The victims were not hurt, and the suspect ran away after they gave him what he asked for.

You can see him here, about 6 feet tall and wearing a gray mask. The mask meant as a barrier against COVId-19, now also a barrier against helping identify him.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is looking for this suspect following a robbery near Riverview Park. (Source: North Augusta Department of Public Safety)

Surveillance cams hanging below a bridge snagged the photo for investigators. NADPS say cameras are scattered along the Greeneway for this exact purpose, but some frequent visitors still think there’s more to be done.

“I think there could be more surveillance.”

Peggy Waltz comes to the Greeneway with her granddaughter all the time, but admits today she planned her trip a little more carefully.

“I’m not bringing my wedding rings. I have my phone, but she doesn’t have her phone,” she said.

But overall, those visitors say they won’t let this stop them from enjoying the outdoors.

“I think now we’ll just kind of be more aware of what’s around us and what’s happening, and kind of maybe lookout for others who might need a hand,” DelVecchio said.

NADPS says they are raising patrols in the area for the time being. They say it’s always important to be alert and aware of your environment, but also say the robbery was extremely unusual for the area.

Due to the robbery that occured yesterday near the Activity Center we have increased our patrol efforts on the Greeneway. Today you may see a Public Safety ATV and extra patrol vehicles throughout the day. Posted by North Augusta Public Safety on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.