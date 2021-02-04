Advertisement

Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A white Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of...
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty in the shooting death of Andre Hill.(Source: Franklin County Jail, WSYX via CNN)

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney says his client will plead not guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Ray was James Brown's "cape man" for 40 years. (AP archive photo)
Remembering an Augusta legend, longtime James Brown emcee and ‘cape man’ Danny Ray
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
One mask or two?
Is double-masking the answer? An AU expert weighs in
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies search for man after wreck along I-20 near Aiken
“I’m scared I’ll never get them a vaccination”: Struggles of booking appointments
Augusta National donates site, funds for big vaccine clinic on Washington Road

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines
COVID-19 updates: Local stats, vaccine expansion and more
Crime updates: Jackson slaying arrest, Greeneway robbery
Georgia Capitol
Ga. Capitol updates: Medical billing law, sports betting
Sneaker
Take a look at North Augusta's newest sneakerhead store