Advertisement

New law to help remove some criminal records in Ga.

The Second Chance Bill was passed last year and is now in effect. It allows even more Georgians...
The Second Chance Bill was passed last year and is now in effect. It allows even more Georgians the opportunity to have certain crimes taken off their records.((Source: WTOC))
By Zach Logan
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah attorney is working to make sure those with a criminal past know about Georgia’s newest expungement law.

The Second Chance Bill was passed last year and is now in effect. It allows even more Georgians the opportunity to have certain crimes taken off their records.

The former law only allowed arrests that did not lead to convictions and misdemeanor convictions for minors to be erased from people’s records. But as of Jan. 1, 2021, more Georgians are now able to ask a judge to remove certain crimes from their records.

According to the new law, a person with a certain number of years of good behavior can apply to have nonviolent crimes erased from their records.

Nancy DeVetter of DeVetter Law Firm in Savannah says she’s working to make sure more people know about this opportunity. She says often people with a criminal past are trying to get back on their feet and they can’t do it because of those past mistakes.

Crimes not allowed to be expunged include sex, kidnapping, and murder charges.

DeVetter says although the other crimes may be erased from records, law enforcement will still be able to see everything.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
Suspect sought after woman wounded in Grand Boulevard drive-by shooting
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
Danny Ray was James Brown's "cape man" for 40 years. (AP archive photo)
Longtime James Brown emcee and ‘cape man’ Danny Ray has died

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies search for man after wreck near I-20, exit 11
Leaders and advocates are working on efforts to help the homeless population in Augusta.
Commissioners and advocates go to work to resolve Augusta homelessness
Helping the homeless in Augusta
Helping the homeless in Augusta
James Brown 'Cape man' Danny Ray dies at 85
James Brown 'Cape man' Danny Ray dies at 85