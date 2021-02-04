National signing day in the CSRA 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year’s national signing day in the CSRA was slightly smaller than previous years. The pandemic played a part in that, as did fewer scholarships being available with college athletes having an extra year of eligibility. Regardless, the area saw a wide range of players sign across NCAA divisions, NAIA schools, JuCo schools, and even some club teams. The following list will be updated as more signings occur.

FOOTBALL:

Javier Rudolph, Williston-Elko, Presbyterian College.

Adonis Davis, Blackville-Hilda, South Carolina State.

Keenon Lampkin, Lincoln County, Georgia Military College.

Phillip Collins, Aiken, The Citadel.

Rashad McMillian, Aiken, Augusta United.

Kijuan Guinyard, Aiken, Augusta United.

Samuel Toole, Aiken, Augusta United.

Travis Taylor, Aiken, Augusta United.

Zachary Bailey, Aiken, Augusta United.

Corey Alexander, Laney, Georgia Military College.

Charles Madison, Laney, Fayetteville State.

Rashad Williams, Richmond Academy, Reinhardt University.

Tyquan Grissett, Richmond Academy, Notre Dame College.

Darius Stone, Aquinas, Air Force.

Christopher Murray, Richmond Academy, Savannah State University.

EJ Hickson, South Aiken, University of Pikeville.

Ryon Gilmore, South Aiken, Limestone University.

Jabez Oliphant, South Aiken, Limestone University.

Racey Gamble Junior, South Aiken, St. Andrews University.

Jonathon Burns, South Aiken, Gardner-Webb University.

Xian Cower, Grovetown, Brevard College.

Terrence Vandiver Junior, Augusta Christian, Shorter University.

OTHERS:

Jalen Raysor, South Aiken, Lander University (baseball).

Kaylee Stickney, Grovetown, Brenau University (golf).

Naomi Drake, Grovetown, Emmanuel College (women’s lacrosse).

LeLandra Jarvis, Aquinas, Francis Marion (women’s soccer).

Reagan Gibbs, Aquinas, Erskine (women’s soccer).

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.