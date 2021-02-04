Advertisement

McIlroy learns volunteer stepped on ball that was plugged

Europe's Rory McIlroy sits in the rough after hitting out of bounds during a fourball match on...
Europe's Rory McIlroy sits in the rough after hitting out of bounds during a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (KSPR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed each took relief from an embedded ball after it hopped in the rough last week at Torrey Pines. Turns out there was one difference.

McIlroy says the PGA Tour told him that a volunteer had stepped on his golf ball while looking for it. The volunteer never said that during the round. Both McIlroy and Reed followed the rules in taking their drops based on what they knew at the time. McIlroy says he started to question himself after seeing video showing that his ball bounced first.

He says learning that the volunteer stepped on it made him feel better.

