Information needed to solve 2017 death of Richmond County man

Antonia Slater, 27. The photo on the left is an old driver’s license photo, and the one on the right is a photo provided by the family.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The RCSO Homicide Division is requesting assistance from the public for any information relating to the death of Antonio Slater.

Antonio Slater was slain on Monday, February 6, 2017, around 1:50 a.m.

Deputies say Slater sat in a vehicle on the 100 block of East Chapman St with a friend when they were reportedly approached by two unknown individuals who shot and killed Slater. He was 27-years-old at the time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact them and help bring closure to Slater’s family.

All callers can remain anonymous. You can contact the Homicide Division at (706) 821-1020, or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1080.

