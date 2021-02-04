Advertisement

How to celebrate Black History Month around the CSRA

How Augusta artists celebrate black history month
How Augusta artists celebrate black history month
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - February is Black History Month, and many communities are holding events to bring the culture alive.

The annual Augusta Kulture Fest is an indoor and outdoor event with music and entertainment for the entire family. This event is free to the community and will be held from Feb. 6 at 11:00 a.m. to Feb. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Augusta Kulture Fest
Augusta Kulture Fest((Source: Eventbrite))

The League of Women Voters of Georgia is collectively holding an event to discusses the book, Freedom’s Daughters: The Unsung Heroines of the Civil Rights Movement from 1830 to 1970 by Lynne Olson.

This event is entirely free to the public and will be held online on Feb. 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

League of Women Voters of Georgia Book Discussion
League of Women Voters of Georgia Book Discussion((Source: Facebook))

The streamed production of The Mountaintop by the Augusta Players follows the events the night before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 1 hour, 15-minute event costs $15 per household and will be held on Feb. 20 at 2:00 p.m. and again on Feb. 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Reservations will close two hours before the broadcast time.

The Mountaintop by the Augusta Players
The Mountaintop by the Augusta Players((Source: The Augusta Players))

The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert will be held on Feb. 27 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center. The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cost per table (six seats) are price between $54 and $72 from general to premium seating. Table sales end on Feb. 21.

The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert Information
The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert Information((Source: The 11th Annual Black History Jazz Concert))

