Here are some opportunities for high school students in the CSRA

By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at some news of interest to local high school students:

  • The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for two of its student programs. First, it’s accepting applications for its eight-week summer internship. The deadline to apply is in April. Also, students can apply to the chamber’s Youth Leadership Class of 2022. The deadline for that is also in April. For more information, visit https://www.columbiacountychamber.com.
  • Students are going head to head at 9 a.m. Friday in the county’s first ever auto skills competition. Twenty-one students from Evans, Grovetown and Harlem high schools will compete at three different group levels. Each group will be judged on their automotive and problem-solving skills.
  • Fort Gordon is providing a scholarship opportunity for students. Applications for the Sergeants Major Association scholarship open Friday. To apply, you have to be a high school senior and attending school in the CSRA. You also must have a family member who is active or retired military. For more information, visit http://fortgordone9association.org.

