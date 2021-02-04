Advertisement

Ga., S.C. lawmakers advance bills to shield businesses from COVID-19 liability

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lawmakers in both Georgia and South Carolina have advanced measures to protect businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19.

In Georgia, the House Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System passed House Bill 112 on Wednesday, sending it to the full House for more debate.

The measure would extend the protections to July 14, 2022. They currently are set to expire July 14 of this year.

Committee Chairman Trey Kelley is a Cedartown Republican who’s sponsoring the bill and says it’s important to Georgia’s economy to continue the lawsuit shield.

Some relatives of people who’ve died in the pandemic have said the law is blocked them from suing nursing homes.

Meanwhile in South Carolina, a state Senate subcommittee this week approved a similar bill that will prevent local businesses from a COVID-19 lawsuit if they’re following safety guidelines.

Business owners have been pushing for the “Covid-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act.”

It states that it will protect them from getting sued over customers’ or employees’ exposure to the virus.

The bill now goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

