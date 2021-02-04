Advertisement

Ga. House panel backs statue of John Lewis at U.S. Capitol

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state House committee has approved a resolution that would start the process of sending a statue of John Lewis to the U.S. Capitol.

The statue of Lewis would replace one of Alexander Stephens, the vice president of the Confederacy.

Lewis was a longtime Georgia congressman and civil rights leader who died in July.

House Resolution 14 would create a committee to work out the details of the replacement process.

It has the backing of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and was approved by the State Properties Committee on Wednesday.

The resolution could soon move to the full House for a vote.

MORE | Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene

