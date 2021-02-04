Family: Keyontae Johnson’s collapse unrelated to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The family of Florida forward Keyontae Johnson says his collapse during a game nearly two months ago was not related to a positive COVID-19 test.

The family says local and national experts reviewed relevant imaging and testing related to Johnson’s case and reached a “unanimous conclusion.”

The family adds that Johnson “will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be.”

Johnson crumbled to the court on Dec. 12 at Florida State and spent 10 nights in hospitals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.