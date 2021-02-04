Advertisement

Family: Keyontae Johnson’s collapse unrelated to COVID-19

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The family of Florida forward Keyontae Johnson says his collapse during a game nearly two months ago was not related to a positive COVID-19 test.

The family says local and national experts reviewed relevant imaging and testing related to Johnson’s case and reached a “unanimous conclusion.”

The family adds that Johnson “will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be.”

Johnson crumbled to the court on Dec. 12 at Florida State and spent 10 nights in hospitals.

