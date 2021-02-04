Advertisement

Falcons executive Steve Cannon earns Salute to Service award

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - Atlanta Falcons executive Steve Cannon is the recipient of the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. Now in its 10th year, the award recognizes exceptional efforts to honor and support members of the military community.

It will be presented Saturday at NFL Honors when The Associated Press announces its individual NFL awards. USAA, a provider of insurance and other services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in Cannon’s honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches.

The NFL will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Cannon’s military charity of choice.

