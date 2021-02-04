Advertisement

Doncic, Mavericks snap 6-game skid, hold off Hawks 122-116

(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 27 points and dished out 14 assists as the Dallas Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 122-116.

Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, including a crucial tip-in of a miss by Doncic with 32 seconds remaining.

Doncic clearly won the individual matchup between two of the NBA”s brightest young stars, who are forever linked after being dealt for each other in a blockbuster trade during the 2018 draft. Young needed a late flourish to reach 21 points.

