Deputies seek help in 2017 Augusta murder case

By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with a nearly 4-year-old murder case.

Antonio Slater, 27, was killed in February 2017 while sitting in a car on East Chapman Street.

Investigators say he and his friend were approached by two people, who later shot and killed him.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1020 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

